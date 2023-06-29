'Say no to drugs'

Jalandhar: NSS volunteers of Apeejay College of Fine Arts prepared posters to make the people aware about the dire consequences of using drugs. The posters made by them were innovative and creative which would catch the attention of the reader and make them ponder on the content written on it. They also took the pledge ‘saying no to drugs for the lifetime’. Principal Neerja Dhingra said at Apeejay we take care that the students become good and responsible citizens and give something back to the society. We ensure that the students develop such a personality that they become good humans and put their best foot forward to end the evils prevalent in society.

Junior Asian Athletics Championship

DAV College’s alumnus, Bharatpreet Singh, has brought laurels by winning the Junior National Championship in the Discus throw event. Now he is polishing his skills at Bengaluru in the national camp. He had recently represented India at Yecheon, South Korea, in the Junior Asian Athletes Championship form June 4 to 7 this year. Principal Rajesh Kumar congratulated the Department of Physical Education and Sports for this great achievement. Dr Manu Sood, Head, Dept of Physical Education, expressed happiness and said DAV College, Jalandhar, has a great legacy in the field of games and sports.

Skill Development Education

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has been running eight B.Voc and three M.Voc. courses for the motive of providing skill development education to the students. KMV is running Skill Development courses since 2015 under the aegis of DDU Kaushal Kendra, the first Kaushal Kendra in the region and under Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that all these skill-based courses are designed keeping in mind the job prospects and the college has tie-ups and MoUs signed with different industries. The college is running eight skill development B.Voc courses in animation, retail management, management & secretarial practices, artificial intelligence & data science, hospitality & tourism, nutrition, exercise & health, textile design & apparel technology etc.

Tree plantation campaign

A tree plantation campaign was started at DIPS College of Education to raise awareness on protecting environment. The objective of the campaign was to make the students aware of environmental protection and make them understand that trees are very important for our lives. Under the drive, trees were planted in the college garden and in different parts and surrounding areas. During this, the children planted mango, jamun, neem, peepal, flower, guava, tusli, amla etc. trees and took a pledge to protect them. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta told the children that due to bad balance of the environment, conditions like flood and drought are arising.

Laveena bags PCI internship

Laveena Sharma, a master’s degree student of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, has been selected by the Press Council of India (PCI) for summer internship programme-2023. Only 15 candidates from all over the country are selected for the programme at PCI office in Delhi. Vice-Chancellor Susheel Mittal congratulated her for the achievement.