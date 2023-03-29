SBS Nagar in semis of U-25 cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

Proving his mettle again, Eish Roa, a promising and talented 19-year-old cricketer from Jalandhar, played a fantastic innings against Sangrur wherein he hit 130 during the quarterfinals of U-25 Punjab District Cricket Tournament on Monday here at SBS Nagar.

The 19-year-old cricketer’s century won the hearts of spectators as he hit 13 boundaries (8 fours and 5 sixes) at an impressive strike rate of 87.84. Eish, who is playing from Nawanshahr cricket team, helped his team put up a formidable score in the

first innings of the quarterfinals; Sangrur team made a failed attempt to chase the score on Tuesday.

Though most batsmen of SBS Nagar team failed to convert starts into big score and got out at meagre scores of 30, 28, 18, 08, and so on, Eish along with Vaibhav Sehdev (60), and Jatin Bassi (80) anchored the innings and kept the score board ticking.

The SBS Nagar team today won the match with first innings lead after dismissing the entire Sangrur team at 136. The team has also made its entry into the semifinals of the tournament.

Eish had earlier also played a winning knock of 102 against Kapurthala. He had also been in limelight for performing exceptionally well in Cooch Behar Trophy where he represented Punjab.

SBS Nagar District Cricket Association secretary Parveen Sareen, advocate Rakesh Joshi, Akshey Tejpal, Vipan Taneja, Inder and other officials congratulated the Nawanshahar team for thee victory.