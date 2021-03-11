'SC poor entitled to treatment of diseases'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

People belonging to the Scheduled Caste community are eligible for financial assistance needed for the treatment of serious and life-threatening diseases under the Dr Ambedkar Medical Aid scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said on Thursday that eligible beneficiaries must have an annual income below Rs 3 lakh and they can get aid for treatment of diseases like kidney, heart, liver, cancer, brain surgery, spinal surgery and other organ treatments. He further termed this scheme a boon for poor people belonging to the SC community who are unable to afford treatment due to financial constraints wherein they can get financial aid of Rs 1.25 lakh for heart surgery, Rs 3.5 lakh for kidney surgery/ dialysis, Rs 1.75 lakh for cancer surgery/ chemotherapy /radiography, Rs 1.50 lakh for brain surgery, Rs 1.5 lakh for brain surgery, Rs 3.50 lakh for kidney/organ transplants and Rs 1 lakh each for the spinal surgery and other treatments.

He said under the scheme, 100 per cent of the estimated cost of surgery would be released directly to the hospital concerned where the patient would be treated. He further mentioned that under the scheme, treatment facility could be availed in all the state government hospitals, including government medical colleges and hospitals duly recognised by the state government.

He stated that the eligible beneficiaries can apply as per the prescribed pro forma available on the website of the Ambedkar Foundation, where one can apply for medical aid by filling up the prescribed application. The application must be accompanied by self-attested copies of caste certificate, income certificate, ration card/Aadhaar card and a certificate attested by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital regarding the estimated cost of surgery.