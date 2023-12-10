Scholarships awarded

Tribune News Service

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

Jalandhar: Needy students of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women were awarded the ‘Sunny Oberoi Scholarships’ by Sarbat da Bhala Charitable Trust in a special programme organised on the college campus. These scholarships were awarded under the able guidance of SP Singh Oberoi, Chairman of the Trust, and Inderjit Kaur Gill, advisor of the Trust. Principal Dr Navjot expressed her profound gratitude on the boundless generosity of the Trust and stated that these scholarships will play an important role in making education more accessible and affordable to these students and boost their morale, confidence and the ability to grow to their fullest potential. She added that these scholarships will be awarded every year, and not only to the meritorious students, but also the parentless, single-parent students of the college.

Innocent Hearts

The annual sports prize distribution function was organised to honour the district-level achievers and winners of inter-house tournaments of the five branches of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt- Jandiala Road, Nurpur and Kapurthala Road), under Disha, an initiative. The students presented aerobics, power yoga and various other performances. Rajeev Paliwal, Deputy Director (Sports), informed everyone about the continuous efforts being made by the Bowry Memorial Trust in the field of sports. A sports hub has been created at Innocent Hearts Fields, Loharan campus, where a shooting range, (anti-injury surfacing), basketball court, soccer table, air hockey table, self-defence, yoga with meditation zone have been set up. Qualified and trained coaches have been appointed to train the students. During the award ceremony, Dr Palak Gupta Bowry, Director, CSR, congratulated the awardees.

HMV Collegiate Sr Sec school

The 75th International Human Rights Day was celebrated at HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School by the Department of Political Science and Political Science Forum. The programme started with the DAV Gaan. Various events such as poster making, slogan writing, declamation and quiz competition were organised on the theme ‘Importance of human rights and fundamental rights: Freedom, equality and justice for all’. The students participated in various events and provided knowledge and awareness of Human Rights. Principal Ajay Sareen said human rights are based on the principles of human solidarity, cooperation and development. In poster making competition, the first position was bagged by Anushka Gosain, followed by Himanshi, Hezal Kapoor at second and third positions respectively. The consolation prize was won by Harpreet Kaur and Mandeep Kaur. In declamation competition, Angel secured the first position, followed by Simranjit Kaur Dhaliwal and Divyanshi. In quiz competition, the first position was won by Shagun and Riya, second by Sakshi and Puneet Kaur, third by Simranjit Kaur Dhaliwal and Ridhi.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya witnessed the presence of renowned Punjabi singer Jassi Sohal for a memorable interaction with students. The multi-talented artist not only engaged with the audience but also shot an upcoming music video on the picturesque campus. Sohal, known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, shared his insights and experiences with the students, creating an atmosphere of inspiration. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Head, PG Department of English, and Geetika for successfully organising the activity.

MLU DAV College

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated the commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted on December 10, 1948, in Paris by United Nations General Assembly. The event was celebrated under the guidance of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. The occasion was illuminated by the participants with speeches, dialogues, debates and discussions on ‘Human rights: the inalienable universal fundamental rights of the human being’.