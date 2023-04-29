School buses challaned for flouting regulations

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 28

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, some school buses were checked under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme by the District Level Inspection Committee today. District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur said during the checking, some deficiencies were found on the buses of Jain Day Boarding School Una Road, Hello Kids School Una Road, Little Flower School, DIPS School (Haryana) and Model School (Haryana) under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme, on which challans were issued. School principals were given instructions issued by the Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission in Mohali. These include police verification of school staff and school building, the installation of CCTV cameras in school buildings, separate bathrooms for boys and girls and staff and sensitisation about good and bad touch. On this occasion, ASI Prashotam Lal explained the traffic rules to the school children and advised the under-age students to not drive. District Child Protection Officer Harpreet stated that as per the instructions of the Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission, the checking campaign will continue and that appropriate action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

Instructions for students’ safety