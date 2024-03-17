School heads up in arms against Edu Dept over annual increment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Headmasters and headmistresses in Nawanshahr, recruited directly by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), are expressing their frustration with the district Education Department for delaying their annual increment despite months passing.

They say that while the AAP government clamours an educational revolution in Punjab, the teachers continue to face harassment over such routine matters.

Kulwinder Kataria, president, Direct Headmasters Association, Punjab, said annual increments have been initiated in most districts of Punjab. However, they noted that unlike other districts where teachers are eligible to get increments after signing undertakings, the DEO of Nawanshahr is allegedly delaying their increments citing the 2018 regulations, which mandate an annual increment test for teachers.

He said Education Minister Harjot Bains had written a letter to the Education Secretary last year on June 9, 2023, urging the removal of the increment test condition deeming it unreasonable.

Baljit Kumar, president, district association, along with state committee members Naveen Gulati and Amanpreet Johar, highlighted the daily struggle of headmasters and principals, compounded by administrative inefficiencies. They claimed the person concerned, a clerk, who is responsible for addressing their day-to-day issues and other matters, only comes to office twice or once a week, leaving many of their issues unresolved.

The headmasters/headmistress claimed they are being harassed mentally and financially by deliberately delaying their annual increments. “How can we work wholeheartedly in our schools due to this distress?” they questioned, adding that earlier too they had to stage a dharna to get their pay fixation and may have to do something similar now. They demanded from the government that like other teachers, they must also be given annual increments by accepting their undertakings.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts Archana Aggarwal, DEO, Nawanshahr, couldn’t be contacted.

