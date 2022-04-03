CAMPUS NOTES

School holds Havan

School holds Havan

Teachers of St. Soldier Elite School welcome new students on their first day in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A havan ceremony was performed at Delhi Public School to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the new academic session. The beginning of new session is always a time for hopes and renewed energies. All the teachers and the administration staff members marked their presence and prayed to God for the smooth functioning of the school. Soul striving bhajans were presented by the teachers of the Music Department. Chief Administrative Officer Col AK Maini (retd) in his address extended his wishes for a promising new session ahead that would successfully bridge the learning gap for all students. Principal Ritu Kaul wished good health and happiness for all the teachers and shared her hopes for making a contribution to the students in the new session. The programme concluded with a community lunch.

Fifth athletics meet held

The fifth annual athletics meet was held at the sports ground of Sant Bhag Singh University. Chancellor Baba Sarwan Singh was the chief guest. This event was started by the assembly of march past by the NCC candidates. Director Sports Dr Pritam Singh updated about the activities of the Physical Education Department. Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Dharmjit Singh Parmar said sports accelerates both body and mind and have an important role in life. Sunil Kumar of Sahibzada Jorawar Singh House and Kajal of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House were declared the best athletes. Indu Sharma (Registrar), Dr Vijay Dhir (Dean), Dr Aneet Kumar (Dean ), Dr Vikas Director (R& D), Dr Seema Garg (Dean), Dr Pankaj Bhagat (Public Relation Officer), Dr Raman Deep Chahal (Controller of Examination) were present.

Pariksha Pe Charcha organised

Live telecast of Pariksha pe Charcha 5.0 was held in Kendriya Vidyalaya No 4 Jalandhar Cantt. Prime Minister Narinder Modi addressed the students and released their stress of exams and made them comfortable. Total 1361 students and 53 staff members watched this programme live. Refreshment was given to all the students.

15 students get jobs

During campus placement conducted by Evage Automotive Pvt.Ltd, Mohali at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, 15 students of Mechanical and Automobile Engg were selected on an annual pay package of Rs.2.60 lakh during the training period, which will increase upto Rs.3.50 lakh annually on completion of training by the selected students. Principal congratulated all the selected students and appreciated the efforts of respective Heads of Mechanical and Automobile Engineering. He also appreciated the sincere efforts of Placement Officer Rajesh Kumar and Co-ordinator Sushant Sharma.

Autism Awareness Day observed

To make children aware about autism, a programme was organised at DIPS School, Gilzian, on World Autism Awareness Day. Children were told what autism is, its symptoms and how it is treated. Children were told that children and people related to this disease have difficulty in communication, repetition in their behavior, repeating things to others, learning to speak late etc. This day is one of the health special days set by the United Nations which is celebrated every year. Teachers told that in medical language it is called Autism Spectrum Disorder. Children with autism are very different from each other. This disease can be cured with treatment. Physically and mentally ill children can be improved through therapy. The principal Gurpreet Kaur said that children and elders suffering from this disease have every right like common people, they can read, write and move forward in life.

Havan ceremony organised

A havan ceremony was conducted in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal – Variana, KPT. Road, Jalandhar to commemorate the new academic session. The whole ceremony was performed with divine fervour and spirituality. Manager Parveen Dada, Principal Priyanka Sharma, teachers and admin staff members marked their presence in sacred hawan. The chanting of mantras and religious hymns created an ambience of spirituality in school.

Graduation Ceremony held

The beginning of a new session and the culmination of the old one - this is one of the most significant part of a students life. It is important for students to be cheered and motivated for their previous performances so that they can be ready for the new session.Principal, Dr. Sandeepa Sood, Saffron Public Schol, Phagwara,gave an encouraging speech, guiding the little ones to be confident, disciplined, and self-dependent. Meritorious children were awarded with certificates and a proclamation was formally held to announce the next class for each student.

Inter- House Kho-Kho matches

Inter- House Kho-Kho matches were held in Kamla Nehru Primary School. All the players moved with full energy in the grounds. Students of Grade I to V witnessed the matches. All the students and the teachers present in the audience excitedly cheered the players. Two matches were held: First match was between Nilgiri House girls and Himalaya House girls. Nilgiri House won the match by one point. Second match was held between Shivalik House boys and Himalaya House Boys. Himalaya House won the match by six points. Commentary of the matches was done by Jaspreet, score Board was maintained by Robin and referee of the matches was Dampy, PTI Harpreet Kaur, Head Mistress congratulated the winners and complemented the students for playing the game in true sportsmanship spirit.

