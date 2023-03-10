School of Eminence Baghpur-Sataur: Last date for online registration today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 9

Online registration for admission to classes IX and XI is under way at the School of Eminence (Government Senior Secondary School) Baghpur-Sataur.

Students who want to get admission in the School of Eminence should get registered on the e-Punjab portal as soon as possible with an e-Punjab ID, their date of birth and their mobile phone number. Sharing information Principal Surjit Singh said that the last date for online registration for the examination is March 10 and that the examination will be held on March 19 (Sunday). He said that admission to the School of Eminence in Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Arts, Vocational and NSQF groups will be based on merit. He said that the procedure of the admissions for the remaining classes will be the same as before. He said that the students were being taught through new teaching methods by experienced teachers in this school. Free coaching will be provided for the preparation of professional exams like NEET, JE, IIT and NDA. He said that in the school, teaching is conducted through e-content, the Punjab Educare app and the English booster club is there for better English teaching and learning. The classrooms in the school are equipped with projectors and internet facilities.