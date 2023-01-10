School students visit BSF centre at Kharkan Camp

Hoshiarpur, January 9
Teachers and children of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Pandoga, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Ishur, and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kangar (district Una, Himachal Pradesh) visited the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan Camp, Punjab.
cultural affairs
An exposure to various training activities being conducted in STC was given to the students and teachers along with weapon gallery display. A cultural programme of different states was also held under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotshav’ programme.
Ravi Bhushan, Second-in-Command (Training) and his team welcomed the teachers and children.
He interacted and educated the children about the role and tasks of the BSF. A documentary on the Border Security Force was shown to the students and staff of the schools. The students were made aware about the eligibility conditions and selection procedure for recruitment in the BSF.
