Schools closed for day after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ event, management miffed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

The school education in the city took a back seat during the visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the inaugural ceremony of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ on Monday. The schools were closed for a day and a half for the inaugural ceremony of the games. While some are of the opinion that the closure of the schools does not really matter at all, there are others who believe that any such order leads to academic loss.

Since examinations in the schools are slated around middle of September, the schools are gearing up to quickly complete the syllabi of all subjects and take up some revisions with the students. “Any such unplanned holiday in between certainly disrupts the plan. We plan the work to be done in each class,” said a teacher of a school in Model Town.

While almost all schools were closed on Tuesday on account of hectic preparation and performance done by them at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, they were allowed to function only for half day till 11 am on Monday.

The sudden break brought much joy for the children, it certainly came as a compulsion for the school authorities to follow. “We have had to close schools earlier as well during Punjab bandhs. On August 12, all schools had to be closed due to call by the Ravidassia and Valmiki community owing to some demands. I think this is happening too frequently and needs to be checked in future by the governments and administration”, said a member of management of Urban Estate school.