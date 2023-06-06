 Schools, colleges drive home message of greener planet : The Tribune India

Schools, colleges drive home message of greener planet

Schools, colleges drive home message of greener planet

St Soldier Group of Institutions' students celebrate World Environment Day in Jalandhar.



Jalandhar, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, various events were organised in the city on Monday.

At MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, a ‘Millet fair’ was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. All those who attended the event were served the meals made from five positive millets. Events ‘Catch the rain’ and e-Waste collection drive’ were also organised. The students shared awareness material with the parents and staff members for saving rain water and switching on to sustainable lifestyle.

Students of AGI Global School away the message of Green Jalandhar

Apeejay College of Fine Arts' main focus was plastic pollution as it has reached forests and oceans and is causing too much harm to every species. Students and teachers of the college took a pledge for the conservation and protection of the environment. Teachers motivated the students to adopt a lifestyle which is environmental-friendly.

The Equal Opportunity Cell and NSS committee of Management Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an awareness drive on World Environment Day in collaboration with an NGO, Action Group against Plastic Pollution. Model Town Shivani Park and nearby shopkeepers were educated on bad effects of using single-use plastics. A memorandom was also handed over to MC Health Officer Dr Shri Krishan to ban use of plastic in Jalandhar to save the environment.

Lyallpur Khalsa College students submit a memorandum to Health Officer Dr Krishan to ban use of plastic in Jalandhar. tribune photos

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board celebrated In the inter-school painting competition organised under the campaign Mission Life, run by the PPCB, students of KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School; MGN Public School, Kapurthala; and Eklavya School participated. The theme of the competition was ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Besides, students took an oath for environmental protection and elimination of plastic.

The NSS units of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, spread awareness related to plantation, bird shelter and kitchen gardening. NSS volunteers hung these birdhouses on trees on the campus and collected plastic waste. Volunteers also distributed plants to staff members for their kitchen gardens.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated Environment Day with speeches. Every speech was loaded with a sense of concern for the environment. Pollution of water bodies through plastic, nutrients, other waste and sewage was marked as one of the greatest threats to the marine life and its ecosystem.

Lyallpur Khalsa College students put up a bird shelter on a tree on the campus to spread awareness related to the environment.

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, contributed significantly in making the ‘My Life, My Clean City’ campaign a success. It was organised by Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation from May 15 to June 5. Through various activities, students were taught to follow the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle).

Ivy World School organised a range of activities, including slogan writing, dance, singing, bird house construction, and poster making, allowing students to showcase their creativity and commitment to a sustainable future.

St. Soldier Group of Institutions’ students took a pledge to take care of the school campus, homes and surroundings by planting saplings.

AGI Global School educated the toddlers and young children about the importance and methods to keep environment clean and also emphasised the slogan 'no to plastics' as the theme of World Environment day 2023 is 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and 'Eco System Restoration'. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

5
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

8
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

10
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...


Cities

View All

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Agriculture Department intensifies drive for DSR in Amritsar district

‘Follow the path shown by Guru’

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal