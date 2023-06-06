Schools, colleges drive home message of greener planet

Jalandhar, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, various events were organised in the city on Monday.

At MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, a ‘Millet fair’ was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. All those who attended the event were served the meals made from five positive millets. Events ‘Catch the rain’ and e-Waste collection drive’ were also organised. The students shared awareness material with the parents and staff members for saving rain water and switching on to sustainable lifestyle.

Students of AGI Global School away the message of Green Jalandhar

Apeejay College of Fine Arts' main focus was plastic pollution as it has reached forests and oceans and is causing too much harm to every species. Students and teachers of the college took a pledge for the conservation and protection of the environment. Teachers motivated the students to adopt a lifestyle which is environmental-friendly.

The Equal Opportunity Cell and NSS committee of Management Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an awareness drive on World Environment Day in collaboration with an NGO, Action Group against Plastic Pollution. Model Town Shivani Park and nearby shopkeepers were educated on bad effects of using single-use plastics. A memorandom was also handed over to MC Health Officer Dr Shri Krishan to ban use of plastic in Jalandhar to save the environment.

Lyallpur Khalsa College students submit a memorandum to Health Officer Dr Krishan to ban use of plastic in Jalandhar. tribune photos

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board celebrated In the inter-school painting competition organised under the campaign Mission Life, run by the PPCB, students of KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School; MGN Public School, Kapurthala; and Eklavya School participated. The theme of the competition was ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Besides, students took an oath for environmental protection and elimination of plastic.

The NSS units of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, spread awareness related to plantation, bird shelter and kitchen gardening. NSS volunteers hung these birdhouses on trees on the campus and collected plastic waste. Volunteers also distributed plants to staff members for their kitchen gardens.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated Environment Day with speeches. Every speech was loaded with a sense of concern for the environment. Pollution of water bodies through plastic, nutrients, other waste and sewage was marked as one of the greatest threats to the marine life and its ecosystem.

Lyallpur Khalsa College students put up a bird shelter on a tree on the campus to spread awareness related to the environment.

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, contributed significantly in making the ‘My Life, My Clean City’ campaign a success. It was organised by Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation from May 15 to June 5. Through various activities, students were taught to follow the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle).

Ivy World School organised a range of activities, including slogan writing, dance, singing, bird house construction, and poster making, allowing students to showcase their creativity and commitment to a sustainable future.

St. Soldier Group of Institutions’ students took a pledge to take care of the school campus, homes and surroundings by planting saplings.

AGI Global School educated the toddlers and young children about the importance and methods to keep environment clean and also emphasised the slogan 'no to plastics' as the theme of World Environment day 2023 is 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and 'Eco System Restoration'.