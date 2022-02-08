Schools open to thin attendance in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

As the government schools of the city reopened on Monday after the orders of the state government, the attendance remained dismally thin.

Of the total student strength of nearly 600, only four students turned up at Government Senior Secondary School on Ladowali Road. There were 27 teachers present on the campus who said that they had to take all classes largely on online mode to cater to a large number of students sitting at home. Those who came to the campus on the very first day after nearly two months of home classes, too, deserved an extra attention, they said.

Likewise, Government Model Co-Educational School too had less than 10 per cent of the students turning up to attend their classes. Classes VI and VIII had just two to four students. “We largely had students from Classes IX, XI and XII. We tried to give them as much of our time as we could today,” said the teachers. The teachers said they were expecting the schools to open after the February 20 Vidhan Sabha elections. “We all have election duties and we will not at all be in a position to attend to the students till then,” they said.

Meanwhile, the teachers said they had been asking the 15-year plus students to get themselves vaccinated. They said they had been directed to set own datesheets and question papers for pre-boards so that the students prepare well for the boards ahead.

Though most private schools are yet to call the students, the college authorities have already started asking the students to turn up in the next few days for the studies of the next semester. Most GNDU-affiliated colleges are expected to start regular offline classes by the next week or so.