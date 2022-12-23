Science City celebrates Mathematics Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 22

The Pushpa Gujral Science City, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, celebrated the National Mathematics Day to mark the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan by organising activities on Mathematics, and a visit to Mathematics gallery.

The goal of the programme is to develop curiosity and interest among students, and to encourage them to take up careers in Mathematics. The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Mathematics for everyone’. About 100 students from different schools of Punjab participated in the workshop.

Science City Director Dr Rajesh Grover said, “Mathematics is the key to every aspect of life and scientific studies, research work cannot be completed without mathematics. Everyday math can be seen in various activities such as time driving and cooking; and in jobs in the field of accounting, finance, banking, engineering, and software. It is also seen that some students develop Math-phobia as they face difficulty in understanding Maths through books.” He stressed that inculcating mathematic skills among the masses through informal methods is the need of the hour.

The PGSC has taken a step in this direction by setting up a Mathematic Gallery which is equipped with hands-on exhibits on different concepts of Mathematics, and lets students develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Kirandeep Singh, Educationist, National & State awardee, was the expert speaker on the occasion. He has also been honored for setting up the Math Hub, the Math Park and the Math Library in government schools.

During the session, he demonstrated how different concepts of Maths could be understood easily with the help of working models, math kits and games. He urged the students to focus on the basics.