Science City celebrates Nature Photography Day

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, June 15

Pushpa Gujral Science City marked the Nature Photography Day with an engaging exhibition titled ‘Nature Photography aimed at raising awareness and inspiring the public about the wonders of nature. The exhibition featured captivating photographs by the renowned nature photographer Gurpartap Singh from Mohali.

Science City’s director highlighted that Nature Photography Day, celebrated annually on June 15, aims to promote the joy of nature photography and demonstrate how such images contribute to conservation efforts and wildlife protection both locally and globally.

Grover said, “Photography is an art that brings us closer to the world we live in. The view through the camera’s lens helps us appreciate and capture the essence of our surroundings. He encouraged everyone to use the occasion as an opportunity to explore the natural world more closely and to preserve those moments through photography.

#Kapurthala #Mohali