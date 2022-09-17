Science City celebrates World Ozone Day with competitions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Ozone Day in collaboration with Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India by organising poster making and slogan writing competitions for school students.

A webinar on Ozone and Climate Change was also organized in the afternoon. Around 200 school students from across the state participated in the session. The theme of this year’s celebration was “global cooperation protecting life on earth”.

During the introductory remarks of the webinar Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General Science City said, “The purpose of the celebration of World Ozone Day is to create public awareness about substances that plays a significant role in the depletion of the Earth’s Ozone layer, which in turn plays a vital role in protecting life on Earth.”

Prof S Ramachandran, Space and Atmospheric Sciences Divison Physical Research Laboratory, Amhmedabad, was the key speaker at this occasion. He said Ozone, a gas that was naturally present in the atmosphere in small amounts was vital to human wellbeing and ecosystem health.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director Science City urged the students to protect and save ozone layer by planting more and more trees, use public transport and also emphasized on the usage of renewable sources of energy.