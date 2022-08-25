Science City holds talk, contests on nuclear energy

Kapurthala, August 24
Pushpa Gujral Science City marked Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by organising a talk on “ Nuclear Energy Safe Energy,” in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). Drawing and poster making competitions were also organised, which saw the participation of 75 students and teachers from different educational institutions.
Dr. Neelima Jerath, Director General Science City, while addressing the participants, noted that nuclear energy is one of the most cost-effective energy sources, which can help combat issues related to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.
She also shared that the Nuclear Power gallery at the Pushpa Gujral Science City was upgraded by the NPCIL in 2021. The gallery showcases the various aspects of nuclear energy, benefits and hazards of nuclear power and its applications for the betterment of human life and environment through interactive exhibits.
Gaurav Kaloniya, Scientific Officer ‘E’, NPCIL, discussed “Nuclear Energy Safe Energy,” stressing that nuclear power is safe, clean and environment friendly, with its life cycle emissions of greenhouse gases being compatible with those of other renewable energy sources.
