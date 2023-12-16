Science City Kapurthala hosts meet to promote quality education

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 15

In a significant move to promote quality education and instill scientific temper among students, Science City Kapurthala hosted a meet of Directors, District Education Officers (DEOs), and school principals across Punjab. The event was aimed at creating a collaborative platform for educators to share insights, explore innovative teaching methodologies, and appreciate the role of science in education.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, while speaking on the occasion, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of education. He emphasised upon the need to create a supportive ecosystem that inculcates scientific temper, innovation and creativity within the educational landscape. Dr Grover urged school principals to embrace informal education, pointing out that traditional learning can be dull and might lack the necessary tools to explain various concepts in an easy-to-understand manner. Further, Science City would continue to serve as a hub for educational excellence and a catalyst for the development of scientific skills in the community, he added.

The distinguished guests were given a comprehensive tour of Science City Kapurthala, exploring various facilities that contribute to the enhancement of educational standards.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara