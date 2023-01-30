Science City organises annual dog show

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

The Science City organised the 15th and 16th Annual Dog Show and German Shephard Mega Show today on its premises. There were around 100 dogs of 40 different breeds, such as German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Doberman Pinscher, American Bulldog, Boxer, Great Dane, Rottweiler, among others, in the event. More than a thousand dog lovers participated in the event. A team of prominent international judges, comprising Azim Farooqui from Pune, Kasim Ali Khan from Hyderabad and Adarsh Chibber from Kotkapura, judged dogs during the show.

HS Aulakh and Dr Ankit Chhibber, representatives of the Kennel Club of India (KCI), organised a single dog registration camp for dog owners on this occasion. An exhibition on Domesticated Faunal Biodiversity was held to provide information to general masses about the gene pool.

Speaking on the occasion, Science City Director Dr Rajesh Grover said, “A dog is the only living being on earth that loves you more than you love yourself. Dogs make the best friends, and we celebrate them for all the joy and love they’ve given us. Over the years, the dog has changed the role it has played for centuries and has had a significant impact on human lives. They perform many roles such as hunting, herding, pulling loads, protection, assisting police and the military, companionship and aiding disabled individuals. It is high time that we spread awareness among the masses about the domesticated bio-diversity with a focus on salient features of various breeds of dogs.”

The PGSC made an effort to organise the dog show to provide a platform for owners, breeders and pet lovers to showcase their pets.