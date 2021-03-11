Science fair in Nawanshahr ahead of environment day

Nawanshahr, May 31
Expressing concern over degradation of the environment, students across the various government schools of Nawanshahr conceptualised their ideas into reality by displaying different science models today at Government Senior Secondary School, Hiyala. As many as 18 teams from Nawanshahr district participated in the science fair. Block-level competitions were held on Saturday in which teams that were declared first, second and third participated on Tuesday. There are seven blocks i.e. Balachaur 1, Balachaur 2, Saroya, Aur, Mukandpur, Nawanshahr, and Banga.
Models based on natural disasters, solar power, fuel from bio waste and models from newspaper waste were extraordinary and the students garnered praise for this. The programme was organised by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology in coordination with the Canadian High Commission.
Models created by Jasmine from Government Senior Secondary School, Palli Jhikki, Navjot Jasaal from Government High School, Gadh Padhana, and Kulwinder Kumar from Government High School, Kukkar Suha, declared first, second and third, respectively.
The winners would be awarded on June 6 by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and Canadian High Commission.
District Science Supervisor Satnam Singh said the district has been performing well in science activities in the state, which is why the science fare was conducted in the district today. “We have performed the maximum science activities. So, this programme for environment day was conducted in our district only,” he said.
