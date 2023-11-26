Science fest draws students from across Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

In a bid to foster innovation and creativity among school students, the Innovation Hub of Pushpa Gujral Science City organised the Science Fest 2023 today. The event showcased the ingenuity of more than 350 students from various schools across Punjab, who presented interactive and innovative models.

Students display models at the Pushpa Gujral Science City in Kapurthala on Saturday. Tribune photo

Themed “Science, Technology, and Innovation for Societal Transformation”, the fest aimed to inspire the next generation to explore the realms of science and technology. Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, highlighted the pivotal role of innovation and creativity in today’s ever-evolving world. He emphasised how these elements serve as the driving force behind progress, influencing advancements in technology, business, and society.

Dr Grover urged students to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the ‘Internet of Things’, recognising them as fertile ground for innovative solutions in sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education. He encouraged students not to shy away from asking questions and to maintain a curious spirit for continuous learning and innovation.

Ritesh Pathak, scientist D at PGSC, shared insights about the Innovation Hub established at Science City. He said the hub aims to promote innovativeness and engage youth in creative pursuits. Pathak appealed to youngsters to bring forth innovative ideas and utilise the platform to transform these ideas into working prototypes. The event also saw the participation of experts from NIT Jalandhar, Thapar University, Patiala, and IKGPTU Jalandhar, who evaluated the innovative projects presented by the students.

Winners of contests

Shri Guru Amardass Senior Secondary School, Ucha Bet, got the first prize in solar air cooler project, Government Senior School got the second prize in handmade paper from non-wood fibber and Government Senior Secondary School, Randhawa Mansdan, bagged the third prize in recycle of waste cigarette butts project.