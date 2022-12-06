Science Week at lyallpur khalsa

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The science week was celebrated by Paramedical Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. In this momentous event, scholars of all streams arranged a science exhibition where distinct science projects and working models were put up. Amandeep Paul, Head of Department, Fakir Chand (Assistant Professor), Kuljeet Kaur (Assistant Professor), Daraksha (Assistant Professor), Pankaj Kumar (Assistant Professor and Mikshali, lab technician, also participated in the science week. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs, KCL Group) and Dr RS Deol, (Deputy Director, Academic Affairs KCL Group), encouraged the students to participate in these types of events and motivated the faculty members and the students to keep organising such events.

DPS celebrates Annual Day

Zest engulfed Delhi Public School as the pre-primary wing proudly celebrated the annual day ‘Dharohar – Prernayon ka Amrit’ under the guidance of Principal Ritu Kaul. ‘DPS Dharohar’ highlighted the 20-year journey of the school. Elements of identity showcasing ‘padhega India tabhi to badhega India, recitation of ‘Where the mind is without fear’ and Katyayani worship dance left everyone spell-bound. Tollywood-styled Naatu-Naatu, Ganesh Vandana, Punjabi wedding dance and the musical symphony were immensely loved by the audience. An enactment of Akbar Birbal and a recitation of Harivansh Rai Bacchan’s famous poem ‘koshish karne walon ki’ were a hit. Pro Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh, Vasudha Thakur and Col AK Maini (managing committee member) encouraged all the participants. The chief guest of the day Rakesh Suri, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Retd), enjoyed the show.

Sahodaya Taekwondo Competition

Sanskriti KMV School held the Jalandhar Sahodaya Taekwondo Competition, spread over two days. Participation of more than 200 students from 10 schools of Jalandhar Sahodaya was thrilling with a competitive display of strength, stamina and sports skill in U-14, U-17, U-19 categories. In the U-14 boys, Sant Mohan Dass School, Sanskriti KMV School and MGN Public School won prizes. Gurukul School got the consolation prize. In the U-17 boys, Guru Amar Dass Public School, Apeejay School and Sanskriti KMV School got the top three positions. In the U-19 boys, Sanskriti KMV School, Guru Amar Dass Public School and Shiv Jyoti Public School were the three top winners. Overall trophy in both in boys and girls categories were bagged by Sanskriti KMV School. Runners up team in girls' category was bagged by Shiv Jyoti Public School. The runner-up team in boys' category was Guru Amar Dass Public School. Rachna Monga, Principal, awarded the winner teams trophy, medals and certificates.

KV holds Annual Sports Day

The Annual Sports Day was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 Jalandhar Cantonment. Olympian Davinder Singh (Retd DIG Punjab Police and Major Dhyan Chand Awardee) graced the occasion as chief guest of the day. The guest of honour was Vijay Kumar Ex-TGT, KVS. Ravinder Kumar, Principal KV No. 2, in his welcome address highlighted the achievements of the school in sports. The programme commenced with the auspicious ceremony of lamp lighting followed by Flag hoisting. After the march past, the students of the four different houses competed against each other in sports events like relay races, 100 and 200 metre races, badminton, chess etc. The students displayed their sports prowess in different sports activities organised under the supervision of Neelam Sehgal, TGT Physical Education and sports coach Dilbag Singh. The tiny tots of primary wing too participated in fun games like frog race, sack race, marble and spoon race, etc.

Students shine in PTU YOUTH FESTIVAL

DAVIET won the IKG-PTU Inter-Zonal Youth Festival which was organised at the university's main campus. Team DAVIET won the individual trophies of fine arts, literary events, and theatre and also the overall trophy to emerge victorious. Out of the total 32 events, Team DAVIET had the gold in 10, silver in 7 and bronze in 5. On day One , the main highlights were the events of mimicry, quiz, group song ‘Indian’, on-the-spot painting, collage-making, on-the-spot photography, in all of which DAVIET won gold medals. On Day two, the main attractions were skit, classical vocal solo and clay modeling. In all the events, DAVIET won gold medals. Team DAVIET during the prize distribution ceremony rejoiced and celebrated their win amidst traditional Punjabi boliyan by the gidha team. In the gidha event, Saloni from DAVIET, was declared the Best Dancer. Dr Sanjeev Naval, officiating principal, DAVIET, congratulated team DAVIET for winning the Inter-zonal youth festival. Jasdeep Johal, cultural officer, congratulated all the winners and participants from the DAVIET contingent.

English Debate Competition held

State Public School organised the 14th All India Sardar Darshan Singh Memorial English Debate Competition. In the inter-school debate competition, 30 schools from across the state participated. DAV Public School, Amritsar, was declared as winner school of the debate, whereas the first runner up school was State Public School, Shahkot. Police DAV Public School was awarded with second runner up trophy. Kavya from Swami Sant Dass School bagged the first prize while Rumani Gupta from Bawa Lalvani Public School got the second position and Palak from State Public School, Nakodar, got the third position in the best speaker category. Principal Savina Bahl was overjoyed with the performance of the debaters and congratulated all the winning schools as well the speakers.