 Science Week at lyallpur khalsa : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Science Week at lyallpur khalsa

Science Week at lyallpur khalsa

Students perform during an event at LPU, Phagwara.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The science week was celebrated by Paramedical Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. In this momentous event, scholars of all streams arranged a science exhibition where distinct science projects and working models were put up. Amandeep Paul, Head of Department, Fakir Chand (Assistant Professor), Kuljeet Kaur (Assistant Professor), Daraksha (Assistant Professor), Pankaj Kumar (Assistant Professor and Mikshali, lab technician, also participated in the science week. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs, KCL Group) and Dr RS Deol, (Deputy Director, Academic Affairs KCL Group), encouraged the students to participate in these types of events and motivated the faculty members and the students to keep organising such events.

DPS celebrates Annual Day

Zest engulfed Delhi Public School as the pre-primary wing proudly celebrated the annual day ‘Dharohar – Prernayon ka Amrit’ under the guidance of Principal Ritu Kaul. ‘DPS Dharohar’ highlighted the 20-year journey of the school. Elements of identity showcasing ‘padhega India tabhi to badhega India, recitation of ‘Where the mind is without fear’ and Katyayani worship dance left everyone spell-bound. Tollywood-styled Naatu-Naatu, Ganesh Vandana, Punjabi wedding dance and the musical symphony were immensely loved by the audience. An enactment of Akbar Birbal and a recitation of Harivansh Rai Bacchan’s famous poem ‘koshish karne walon ki’ were a hit. Pro Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh, Vasudha Thakur and Col AK Maini (managing committee member) encouraged all the participants. The chief guest of the day Rakesh Suri, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Retd), enjoyed the show.

Sahodaya Taekwondo Competition

Sanskriti KMV School held the Jalandhar Sahodaya Taekwondo Competition, spread over two days. Participation of more than 200 students from 10 schools of Jalandhar Sahodaya was thrilling with a competitive display of strength, stamina and sports skill in U-14, U-17, U-19 categories. In the U-14 boys, Sant Mohan Dass School, Sanskriti KMV School and MGN Public School won prizes. Gurukul School got the consolation prize. In the U-17 boys, Guru Amar Dass Public School, Apeejay School and Sanskriti KMV School got the top three positions. In the U-19 boys, Sanskriti KMV School, Guru Amar Dass Public School and Shiv Jyoti Public School were the three top winners. Overall trophy in both in boys and girls categories were bagged by Sanskriti KMV School. Runners up team in girls' category was bagged by Shiv Jyoti Public School. The runner-up team in boys' category was Guru Amar Dass Public School. Rachna Monga, Principal, awarded the winner teams trophy, medals and certificates.

KV holds Annual Sports Day

The Annual Sports Day was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 Jalandhar Cantonment. Olympian Davinder Singh (Retd DIG Punjab Police and Major Dhyan Chand Awardee) graced the occasion as chief guest of the day. The guest of honour was Vijay Kumar Ex-TGT, KVS. Ravinder Kumar, Principal KV No. 2, in his welcome address highlighted the achievements of the school in sports. The programme commenced with the auspicious ceremony of lamp lighting followed by Flag hoisting. After the march past, the students of the four different houses competed against each other in sports events like relay races, 100 and 200 metre races, badminton, chess etc. The students displayed their sports prowess in different sports activities organised under the supervision of Neelam Sehgal, TGT Physical Education and sports coach Dilbag Singh. The tiny tots of primary wing too participated in fun games like frog race, sack race, marble and spoon race, etc.

Students shine in PTU YOUTH FESTIVAL

DAVIET won the IKG-PTU Inter-Zonal Youth Festival which was organised at the university's main campus. Team DAVIET won the individual trophies of fine arts, literary events, and theatre and also the overall trophy to emerge victorious. Out of the total 32 events, Team DAVIET had the gold in 10, silver in 7 and bronze in 5. On day One , the main highlights were the events of mimicry, quiz, group song ‘Indian’, on-the-spot painting, collage-making, on-the-spot photography, in all of which DAVIET won gold medals. On Day two, the main attractions were skit, classical vocal solo and clay modeling. In all the events, DAVIET won gold medals. Team DAVIET during the prize distribution ceremony rejoiced and celebrated their win amidst traditional Punjabi boliyan by the gidha team. In the gidha event, Saloni from DAVIET, was declared the Best Dancer. Dr Sanjeev Naval, officiating principal, DAVIET, congratulated team DAVIET for winning the Inter-zonal youth festival. Jasdeep Johal, cultural officer, congratulated all the winners and participants from the DAVIET contingent.

English Debate Competition held

State Public School organised the 14th All India Sardar Darshan Singh Memorial English Debate Competition. In the inter-school debate competition, 30 schools from across the state participated. DAV Public School, Amritsar, was declared as winner school of the debate, whereas the first runner up school was State Public School, Shahkot. Police DAV Public School was awarded with second runner up trophy. Kavya from Swami Sant Dass School bagged the first prize while Rumani Gupta from Bawa Lalvani Public School got the second position and Palak from State Public School, Nakodar, got the third position in the best speaker category. Principal Savina Bahl was overjoyed with the performance of the debaters and congratulated all the winning schools as well the speakers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

3
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

4
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

6
Brand Connect

Chemist Warehouse - Gold Coast Keto Australia Dark Truth You Need to Know

7
Trending

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

8
Nation

UP youth dies seconds after sneezing; viral video makes 'heart attack' trend on Twitter

9
Punjab

Woman, along with 5-year-old son, 'jumps' into Sirhind canal in Punjab's Muktsar

10
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal

Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus

The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...

Indonesia parliament ratifies criminal code that bans sex outside marriage

Indonesia parliament ratifies criminal code that bans sex outside marriage

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers worldwide

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world

US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...

During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office in Rajasthan

During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office

This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language