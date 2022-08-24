Campus Notes

Scouts & Guides Testing Camp held

Tribune News Service

jalandhar: A three-day Scouts and Guides Testing Camp began at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 here today. The camp started under the efficient leadership and guidance of officiating Principal Meena Kumari. Total 115 cubs and 97 bulbuls of 57 Kendriya Vidyalayas participated in the camp. In the opening ceremony of the camp, officiating Principal welcomed the special guest Dr Jaswant Minhas, ex-principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya. While inaugurating the camp, the importance and responsibility of scouts and guides was explained by the Dr Minhas and inspired everyone. She said that scouts and guides should be disciplined and they should develop leadership qualities. The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 presented a colourful programme after welcoming the guests.

Zonal Cricket Tournament begins

Zonal Cricket Tournament under Zone-2 started at Innocent Hearts Loharan. Chief guest Deputy DEO Rajiv Joshi announced the commencement of the tournament. International referee and president of sports, district Jalandhar, zonal head Gurvinder Singh Sangha, DPE sports, Vikram Malhotra, Surinder Kumar, international referee of judo and secretary of district tournament, Nikhil Hans, DPE Meritorious School, black belt in taekwondo, were present as special guests. As many as 16 teams participated in the tournament. The first match was played between Parvati Jain School and Government High School, Lohar Nangal, which was won by the team of Government High School, Lohar Nangal. The second match was held between La Blossom and Innocent Hearts, Loharan, and won by Innocent Hearts, Loharan. The third match will be played between the winning team and Innocent Hearts Green Model Town. The chief guest and the special guests were honoured by Rajeev Paliwal (Principal, GMT) and Shallu Sehgal (Principal, Loharan) by giving mementoes.

Apeejay students fare well in exams

Apeejay College of Fine Arts (BCom semester II students) passed with flying colours in Guru Nanak Dev University exams. Rajat bagged the covetous first position in the exams with 616 marks out of 700 and brought laurels to the college. Along with him, 15 other students made their college proud with their excellent score and top positions. Diksha Bhutani, Arnav Dhawan, Shivanshi Khanna, Mehardeep Kaur, Prisha Babbar,Yukti Gandhi,Vonisha Marwaha, Keshav Arora, Nandini Gupta, Parika, Hrishita Sachdeva, Vansh Khattar, Asees Sachevea, Arshita Syal and Dhyumna Aggarwal remained the top scorers. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and wished them luck for the future endeavours.

Seminar on Tiranga organised

Doaba College’s NSS, NCC and Red Ribbon Club organised a seminar entitled ‘Tiranga: Our National Flag, Symbol of Unity, Integrity and Diversity’ under the banner of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Government of India Programme. Col VK Sharma, graced the occasion as chief guest and keynote speaker. Firstly, pious jyoti lamp was lighted to seek the blessings of Almighty. Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, welcomed the resource person by giving him a sapling and introduced him to the audience. Principal Pardeep Bhandari apprised the august gathering about the relevance of national flag and discussed the significance of fundamental duties. In his lecture, Col VK Sharma emphasised on maintaining harmony despite diversity in culture, caste, and creed in India. He persuaded students to adopt and develop common core values by giving utmost respect and love to national flag, national symbol and national anthem. He further informed the students that no nation can grow without peace, sacrifice and brotherhood. We should be awakened regarding our responsibilities as a citizen. He informed students about the historical evolution of national flag, righteousness of hoisting and unfurling national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day, respectively. He shed light on day-to-day life and schedule of National Defence Academy. Principal Pardeep Bhandari honoured the chief guest by providing him a memento. In the end, vote of thanks was given by Dr Arshdeep Singh, coordinator NSS. Dr Shivika Datta conducted the whole proceedings and thanked everyone.

Media students visit Old Age Home

On the occasion of Senior Citizens Day, students of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali here, visited an old age home and gave ration to the inmates. They spent some time with the old people residing there. Dr Namarta Joshi, head of the department , said, “It is everyone’s duty to look after our elders and take their blessings all our lives. Only with the wisdom and experience of elderly our homes and country can progress.”

University declares ba results

Guru Nanak Dev University declared Results of BA IVth semester examination held in May-June 2022. Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, got 100 per cent result. Ramandeep Kaur got placed in the university merit list by scoring 657/800 marks. Principal Archna Garg congratulated the students and wished for their bright future.

