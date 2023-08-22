Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

The city police have apprehended all four persons named in the suicide note left behind by journalist Ravi Gill, who allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in a hotel room here on Friday evening. The suspects have been identified as Kirti Gill, her brother Shubham Gill, Sajan Narwal and Rajesh Kapil.

Suspects to be presented in court CP Kuldeep Chahal confirmed that all four suspects in the case have been apprehended. He said the suspects would be presented in a court to seek their police remand for further investigation. Chahal said two police personnel had been reprimanded and sent to Police Lines for dereliction of duty.

The police took Kirti, Shubham and Sajan into custody on Sunday evening, while Rajesh Kapil was reportedly arrested this morning.

Family members and supporters of the journalist took to the National Highway near PAP here yesterday night demanding the arrest of the suspects.

The family members of the deceased had initially refused to cremate the body. The protesting family members said they would not cremate the body till the suspects named in the suicide note were arrested. They cremated the body after getting information from the police about the arrest of the suspects. Soon after the cremation, they saw a video in which the suspects went live on the social media claiming their innocence.

Following this, family members and supporters of Ravi Gill staged a protest at the Navi Baradari police post and subsequently blocked traffic on the National Highway near PAP.

CP Kuldeep Chahal showed videos and photographs of the suspects in the custody, following which the protesters lifted the blockade. The family members also demanded accountability of police officers who allegedly gave misleading information regarding the arrests of the suspects.

