Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal had issued a show-cause notice to a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Public Works Department for submitting wrong report on stubble burning in Mukatram Wala village near Sultanpur Lodhi.

In the orders, the SDE had been asked to submit his clarification in person on October 4 at 11am. The DC said in the report the SDE said that no incident of stubble burning had taken place at Mukatram Wala village during his visit but as per the report submitted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board XEN, it was found that the stubble burning incident had happened.

Terming it a gross negligence in discharging duty, the DC said the PPCB officials also submitted photographs to further assist their report which clearly shows that the SDEs report not as per the real facts on the ground .

