SDM carries out checks at IELTS centres

Phagwara, January 10
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jashanjit Singh carried out a checking at IELTS centres near the bus stand and found a few instances of rules being violated on Tuesday.
After inspection, the SDM issued notices to the owners of these respective IELTS centres and asked to submit their complete records.
SDM Jashanjit Singh said that only the employees of these centres were found present but they could not produce any proof of licence saying only the owners could produce them.
The centre managers have been instructed to keep their records complete and appropriate action will be taken against them in case of any violation.
Later, SDM Jashanjit Singh told The Tribune here on Tuesday evening that he has written and instructed Tehsildar, Phagwara, Baljinder Singh and Naib Tehsildar Mandeep Singh to continue the campaign to check IELTS centres regularly with the assistance of the police.
Meanwhile, the SDM has written to the DSP, Phagwara, Jaspreet Singh asking to depute teams of cops to check the illegal sale, purchase and use of Chinese strings.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...