SDM carries out checks at IELTS centres

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 10

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jashanjit Singh carried out a checking at IELTS centres near the bus stand and found a few instances of rules being violated on Tuesday.

After inspection, the SDM issued notices to the owners of these respective IELTS centres and asked to submit their complete records.

SDM Jashanjit Singh said that only the employees of these centres were found present but they could not produce any proof of licence saying only the owners could produce them.

The centre managers have been instructed to keep their records complete and appropriate action will be taken against them in case of any violation.

Later, SDM Jashanjit Singh told The Tribune here on Tuesday evening that he has written and instructed Tehsildar, Phagwara, Baljinder Singh and Naib Tehsildar Mandeep Singh to continue the campaign to check IELTS centres regularly with the assistance of the police.

Meanwhile, the SDM has written to the DSP, Phagwara, Jaspreet Singh asking to depute teams of cops to check the illegal sale, purchase and use of Chinese strings.

