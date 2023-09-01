Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Nawanshahr, August 31
Balachaur SDM Vikramjit Singh Panthey today conducted a surprise checking of the IELTS centres in Pojewal, Majari and Saroya villages.
The SDM checked all relevant documents and functioning of the IELTS centres to ascertain their compliance with the rules and regulations.
“The purpose of conducting surprise inspections of the IELTS centres as per the directions of the government is to ensure proper compliance of rules and regulations by these centres in the larger interest of the students,” the SDM said, while adding that he had asked the centre heads, who could not present all documents, to visit his office with proper record or else strict action would be taken against them.
