SDM inspects hospital, clinic

Phagwara, December 22

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jashanjit Singh today visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Hargobind Nagar, Civil Hospital and its De-addiction Centre. The SDM asked SMO Dr Lehmber Ram and De-Addiction Centre in-charge Dr Sanjeev Lochan to provide maximum free facilities to patients.

He interacted with patients and inquired about their treatment. The SDM also checked records and asked employees about facilities provided to patients.

