SDM inspects mid-day meal

Phagwara, December 16
Newly appointed Phagwara Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jashanjit Singh on Saturday inspected rural government Schools at Miherru, Hardaspur and Khaujrala villages and checked the quality of mid-day meal being served to the students. The SDM also watched parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in these government schools. He stressed the need for holding PTMs regularly to update the parents about eh performance of their kids and to listen their problems.
