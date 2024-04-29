SDM reviews wheat procurement

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 28

Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh today visited various grain markets here and took stock of the ongoing wheat procurement process.

He held detailed deliberations with officials, reviewed procurement process and obtained information from farmers about their difficulties.

He said farmers should not face any kind of problem in selling their crops. It should be ensured that the purchased crop was lifted on time and payment was also done within the stipulated time.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made to protect wheat from rain in the markets, he said the district administration had made adequate arrangements for proper maintenance of the crop.

The SDM said till now 69,535 MT of wheat had been purchased in the grain markets of Phagwara. Out of this, 3,1381 MT had been lifted.?He said drinking water, sheds, light, cleanliness, toilets had already been arranged for the convenience of farmers who bring their crops to the markets.

The SDM also appealed to farmers that the crop should be brought in mandis as per the prescribed standards so that various procurement agencies do not face any difficulty in purchasing the produce. He instructed officials to ensure that the wheat procurement process was carried out smoothly.

