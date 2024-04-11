Section 144 imposed in Jalandhar to curb gun culture

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

In a bid to enhance public safety and curb the growing influence of gun culture, the Police Commissionerate imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city. This move aims at prohibiting carrying of weapons in public spaces, including marriage palaces and halls, during social gatherings and events.

The imposition of Section 144 comes as a proactive measure to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. By restricting the presence of weapons in such settings, the police hope to create a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.

Moreover, the orders also target individuals who actively promote gun culture, especially through social media platforms. These directives will remain in force from April 9 to June 8.

