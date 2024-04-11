Section 144 imposed in Jalandhar to curb gun culture

Jalandhar, April 10
In a bid to enhance public safety and curb the growing influence of gun culture, the Police Commissionerate imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city. This move aims at prohibiting carrying of weapons in public spaces, including marriage palaces and halls, during social gatherings and events.
The imposition of Section 144 comes as a proactive measure to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. By restricting the presence of weapons in such settings, the police hope to create a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.
Moreover, the orders also target individuals who actively promote gun culture, especially through social media platforms. These directives will remain in force from April 9 to June 8.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have stood up for Canadians’
Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government in the ...
17 pilgrims killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
The pilgrims were going to pay homage at remote Muslim Sufi ...
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...