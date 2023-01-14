Security for Rahul's yatra reviewed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 13

Phagwara SSP Navneet Bains and SP Mukhtiar Rai today reviewed various sensitive points to ensure adequate security arrangements for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will enter Phagwara subdivision through Jamalpur village where Congress activists, led by District Congress Committee president and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, will join the partymen.

Kapurthala District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal has already imposed a ban on drones, effective on January 14 and 15. The Phagwara police have made a traffic diversion plan in view of the yatra.

Traffic police in-charge Inspector Aman Kumar has said that no vehicular movement would be allowed from Goraya towards Phagwara, from Hadiabad to Phagwara City, from the Bhularai Chowk to the Phagwara city and the Mehli Bypass to the Phagwara city on Saturday.

He said vehicular road traffic from Ludhiana to Jalandhar will be diverted from Phillaur and Goraya via Nurmahal, Zandiala, Nakodar, Rurrka-kalan-then Jalandhar.

The traffic coming from Jalandhar to Ludhiana will be diverted from Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur and from the Mehta-bypass to Mehta and then to SBS Nagar.