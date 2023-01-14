Security for Rahul's yatra reviewed

Phagwara, January 13
Phagwara SSP Navneet Bains and SP Mukhtiar Rai today reviewed various sensitive points to ensure adequate security arrangements for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The yatra will enter Phagwara subdivision through Jamalpur village where Congress activists, led by District Congress Committee president and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, will join the partymen.
Kapurthala District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal has already imposed a ban on drones, effective on January 14 and 15. The Phagwara police have made a traffic diversion plan in view of the yatra.
Traffic police in-charge Inspector Aman Kumar has said that no vehicular movement would be allowed from Goraya towards Phagwara, from Hadiabad to Phagwara City, from the Bhularai Chowk to the Phagwara city and the Mehli Bypass to the Phagwara city on Saturday.
He said vehicular road traffic from Ludhiana to Jalandhar will be diverted from Phillaur and Goraya via Nurmahal, Zandiala, Nakodar, Rurrka-kalan-then Jalandhar.
The traffic coming from Jalandhar to Ludhiana will be diverted from Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur and from the Mehta-bypass to Mehta and then to SBS Nagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab