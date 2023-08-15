Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

Security has been beefed up across Doaba ahead of the Independence Day celebrations to be held tomorrow.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed at important public places, including railway stations and bus stand. Nakas have been laid and random checking of vehicles is being done at almost all important intersections of the city.

A dog squad at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on Monday.

ADGP Amardeep Rai, who was in the city yesterday, had reviewed security arrangements at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar where Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Kishan Rouri will unfurl the Tricolour tomorrow. He also held meetings with DCP (City) Jagmohan Singh, DCP (Investigation) Harwinder S Virk and others.

Elaborate arrangements Patrolling teams and bomb disposal squads have also been deployed.

Cops are keeping a strict vigil across the city through CCTV cameras.

463 cops to keep strict vigil in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: The police beefed up security arrangements in view of the Independence Day celebrations in the district. The police have made adequate security arrangements in the district by laying nakas, holding flag marches and checking suspicious persons for the past month. A total of 463 police officials, including two SPs and eight Deputy SPs, have been deployed for the security.

Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary said Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of NRI Affairs and Administrative Reforms, will pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan tomorrow morning. Thereafter, he will unfurl the national flag at a district-level function at the ITI-Nawanshahr. The police have made requisite security arrangements at both the venues for the general public. Special arrangements have been also made for schoolchildren taking part in these functions.

He said the police were conducting checking at bus stands, railway stations and other public places with the help of a dog squad. Gurpreet Deo, Special DGP, Punjab, also visited the district and reviewed security arrangements. She inspected the full dress rehearsal parade at the ITI ground, Nawanshahr.

