Security up for political events

Jalandhar, April 30
Post clashes in Patiala, tight security has been deployed for political events in the city, including interactions organised by SAD (A) chief Simranjit S Mann and BJP leadership, to prevent any untoward incident.
All intersections leading to the Punjab Press Club and Circuit House had a heavy posse of police. While Mann had organised a press conference at the Punjab Press Club, BJP leaders including party’s MC elections in-charge Tikshan Sud and co-in-charge Fateh Jung Bajwa were to hold a press conference on the issue of forthcoming civic poll.
Mann blamed the state police for its intelligence failure in the clashes that occurred in Patiala. He also spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to appease the Sikhs by hosting their meetings, but said most of their issues remain unresolved. He also demanded that the pending SGPC elections be conducted in a proper manner at the earliest.
