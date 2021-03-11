Sedatives seized, 1 arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Model Town police arrested a smuggler near Rahimpur during a naka on Wednesday and recovered a huge quantity of sedative capsules from him. The accused has been identified as Vinay Kumar of Bhim Nagar. After registering a case further probe is on. OC

Garhi Mansowal forest up in flames

Garhshankar: The forest area in Garhi Mansowal village of Bet area under Garhshankar was up in flames on Friday. The fire even reached the houses adjoining Gurdwara Shaheed Singhan. Residents, however, prevented the fire from spreading further by pouring water. The fire tenders also reached but by them the forest wealth worth lakhs of rupees was already gutted. OC

Attack with intent to kill

Hoshiarpur: Kultardeep Singh of Chotala village lodged a complaint with the Tanda police. He said he was listening to the news on his mobile on the roof of his new house on Wednesday night. During this, an unidentified person came with a sharp weapon, who attacked him with the intention to kill him and injured him seriously. He said in view of his serious condition, he was sent to DMC Ludhiana, where he is under treatment. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused for attempt to murder. OC

Elderly dies in road accident

Hoshiarpur. An elderly person died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. Indu Bala, a resident of Talwara, told the police that her father-in-law Tara Chand, was crossing the road on Wednesday, during which a vehicle passing by hit him and he died. After registering the case against unidentified driver, the police have started further action.