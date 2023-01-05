Balbir Singh Seechewal adopts Dalla village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

The historic Dalla village, near Sultanpur Lodhi, will be developed as a model village in the state as MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has adopted the village in capacity of a Member of Parliament.

Seechewal and Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday held a meeting with officials from various departments and the village panchayat to prepare the blueprint for the comprehensive development of the village.

Addressing the officials and local residents, MP Seechewal said Dalla village would be developed as a destination for religious tourism. He stressed that there would be no dearth of funds realising this project, and that participation of NRIs and residents of the village would also be sought to ensure its success.

He also asked the officials of various departments to work in unison to save groundwater. DC Sarangal said the district administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure the overall development of this historically important village besides tapping its potential of religious tourism as the village has a prominent place in Sikh history.

He said a resolution would also be sent to the Tourism department to develop Dalla village as a destination of religious tourism. He further added that a ‘Village Development plan’ would be formed, with help from the panchayat and local residents. He also directed the officials to work with zeal and dedication to effectively implement the development projects.

The Deputy Commissioner also listened to the grievances of the villagers and issued directions to the officials concerned to resolve the issues with immediate effect.

Earlier, a detailed discussion with villagers and officials was held regarding the demands of residents of Dalla village, including the construction of a pond, sewerage, a sports stadium, a new building for a veterinary hospital, the installation of solar lights and the renovation of Dharamshalas.

Seechewal and the DC visited Talwandi village to review the functioning of the sewage treatment plant, which treats the water being used for irrigation.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were AAP leader Sajjan Singh Cheema, ADC Development Parmjit Kaur, SDM Chandra Jyoti , DDPO Harjinder Singh and Secretary Zila Parishad Gurpartap Singh.

