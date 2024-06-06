Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Sultanpur Lodhi, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, an environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member, led a tree-planting initiative along the banks of the revered Bein, associated with Guru Nanak.
Stressing the vital link between future and health of the earth, he called for urgent measures to combat air, water and land pollution.
Seechewal appealed to individuals to plant five trees each, highlighting their crucial role in mitigating Punjab’s vulnerability to global warming. He underscored the significance of maintaining green spaces for environmental equilibrium, rainfall patterns and flood resilience. Citing a parliamentary report, he warned of climate risks faced by numerous Indian districts, including nine in Punjab.
Expressing concern over Punjab’s dwindling forest cover, Seechewal emphasised the need to protect the state’s forests, which currently stand at only 6 per cent of the envisioned 33 per cent. He urged both the government and the public to prioritise efforts to safeguard these vital ecosystems.
Seechewal also highlighted the adverse impacts of global warming, including declining groundwater level, pollution and depletion of rivers and streams. He called for proactive measures to address these pressing environmental challenges, stressing the importance of sustained action beyond symbolic observances of environmental awareness days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Balbir Singh Seechewal #Environment #Pollution #Rajya Sabha #Sultanpur Lodhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...