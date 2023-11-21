Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

Ahead of Guru Nanak Gurpurab on November 27, Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal has started a series of “green nagar kirtans” wherein he is distributing saplings among participants and residents of villages through which the nagar kirtan passes.

Seechewal has set a target to distribute 25,000 saplings, of which he has already given 5,000 saplings of fruit-producing and shady trees to people.

The first nagar kirtan led by flower-bedecked palanquin of Guru Grant Sahib and Panj Pyaras as the sangat followed singing hymns of Guru Nanak was taken out this Friday.

On Saturday, the nagar kirtan passed through Janian, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Gidderpindi, Marajwala and 16 flood-affected villages of Shahkot.

Seechewal helped devasted villagers plug two dhussi bundhs and had stayed there for over two months for the bundh strengthening work. He was welcomed by villagers with an open heart.

Tomorrow, the nagar kirtan would pass through the flood-affected Ahli Kalan village of Sultanpur Lodhi and adjoining areas of Bule, Hazara, Bhima, Hajipur, Kabirpur, Lodhiwal and Busowal before culminating at Gurdwara Ber Sahib. “Tomorrow, we have a plan to distribute 5,000 saplings. We are also spreading awareness about not to burn stubble and encouraging farmers to opt eco-friendly measures for crop residue management,” said an activist of the Seechewal team.

