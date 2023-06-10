 Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system : The Tribune India

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal during a meeting with DC Captain Karnail Singh at DAC in Kapurthala. Malkiat Singh



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 9

Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal today directed officials to properly implement the solid waste and liquid waste management system for environmental protection, especially in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi to develop it as a destination for religious tourism across the world.

Presiding over a meeting here at the District Administrative Complex along with Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP said that according to the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev, clean air and water are the basis of human life which has to be protected with constant efforts.

Seechewal also asked the rural development department to prepare an action plan for 546 villages in the district to ensure the segregation of solid and dry waste for clean environment.

It was decided in the meeting that in the first phase, as many as 150 villages are to be covered and afterwards the plan will be extended to 150 other villages.

In the meeting, the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) informed that the action plan has already been prepared under which the solid waste management plan is to be launched in 77 villages. Besides, it will also be implemented in 24 villages in the next few days while the liquid management plan will be implemented in 19 villages.

The MP also directed officials to take note of delay in smart city projects and the potential for developing the area as religious tourism centre.

Talking about village Dalla which was adopted by Seechewal for comprehensive development, the MP asked officials to speed up the projects of sewerage, renovation of village ponds to use the water for irrigation and appointment of veterinary doctors.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the MP that he will personally monitor the projects at village Dalla as it has a connection with the Sikh Gurus and Bhagats.

The MP also raised the issue of cleanliness in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi. The officials informed that the MC would purchase 1.5 acre of land to set up a permanent solid waste management plant.

The DC also made it clear that the MC in Kapurthala and Phagwara besides at other places should ensure the proper implementation of cleanliness projects, failing which the environmental compensation would be levied on MCs as recommended by the PPCB.

Talking about the STP at Sultanpur Lodhi located on Jabbowal road, sewerage board officials said that 90 per cent work had been completed. The DC also asked the officials to submit a proposal for an approach road to the STP.

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

