Balbir Singh Seechewal visits UK Parliament

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal visited Parliament of England today. British MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi was also present with him on the occasion. Seechewal showed interest in the working of both the Houses of Parliament of England.

Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, the first turban-wearing member of the British Parliament, briefed Seechewal about the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament there, and how these two Houses work. Seechewal, who went to England for the first time after becoming a Rajya Sabha member, congratulated Dhesi for his fight for human rights in the Parliament of England and becoming a voice against inhuman acts anywhere in the world. Both discussed the issue of reduction in global warming and how European countries were dealing with the issue.

