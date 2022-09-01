Balbir Singh Seechewal visits UK Parliament

Jalandhar, August 31
Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal visited Parliament of England today. British MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi was also present with him on the occasion. Seechewal showed interest in the working of both the Houses of Parliament of England.
Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, the first turban-wearing member of the British Parliament, briefed Seechewal about the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament there, and how these two Houses work. Seechewal, who went to England for the first time after becoming a Rajya Sabha member, congratulated Dhesi for his fight for human rights in the Parliament of England and becoming a voice against inhuman acts anywhere in the world. Both discussed the issue of reduction in global warming and how European countries were dealing with the issue.
#balbir singh seechewal #England #human rights #Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi #turban
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...