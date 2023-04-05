Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to intervene into the issue of proceedings of the Parliament getting stalled due to uproar between the ruling and Opposition parties.

Asking him to take an exemplary action on the matter, Sultanpur Lodhi-based leader and environmentalist Seechewal has written to the RS Chairman, “You are the custodian of the House and it is your responsibility to protect parliamentary values. We also see you constantly making these efforts, but unfortunately your serious efforts do not seem to be having an effect. These are unforeseen circumstances. There is a need to take an exemplary step regarding it. At least zero-hour, special mention, question period and minimum functioning should be ensured”.

He has written, “The people of the country expect from the members coming to its Upper House of Parliament that they will be experts in various fields and will prove helpful in formulating policies after serious discussion on the issues of the country without getting involved in general politics. If the same members of the House cannot think together to carry out the proceeding of the parliament, then how will they create a dialogue about the serious issues of the country, and find solutions to them?”

The AAP MP has put in a request, “To make both parties accountable, we kindly request you to stop the wastage of time. It takes people’s hard-earned money to run the Parliament. According to a rough estimate, Rs 2.5 lakh are spent on both the houses in a minute, which is Rs 1.5 crore per hour. The people of the country have lost billions of rupees due to the passing of both the Budget sessions without discussion. Who is responsible for wasting crores of rupees of the people without doing anything by the parliamentarians? It is our request that they should be held accountable and the values of democracy, constitution and parliament of the country should be protected.”

