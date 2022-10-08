Self-declaration enough, no need for affidavit: DC

Hoshiarpur, October 7
Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans has said the Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department has instructed to accept self-declaration instead of affidavit for various services for the convenience of the common man.
Hans said according to the instructions of the department, affidavits could be taken only in those cases which have a statutory provision. Apart from this, in all cases self-declaration would be accepted.
The Deputy Commissioner said it had come to his notice that many offices, private organisations and schools had started demanding affidavits, which is a violation of the instructions issued by the government.
Therefore, all departments and institutions should ensure compliance with the government’s directives, so people did not face any problem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list