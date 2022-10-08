Self-declaration enough, no need for affidavit: DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 7

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans has said the Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department has instructed to accept self-declaration instead of affidavit for various services for the convenience of the common man.

Hans said according to the instructions of the department, affidavits could be taken only in those cases which have a statutory provision. Apart from this, in all cases self-declaration would be accepted.

The Deputy Commissioner said it had come to his notice that many offices, private organisations and schools had started demanding affidavits, which is a violation of the instructions issued by the government.

Therefore, all departments and institutions should ensure compliance with the government’s directives, so people did not face any problem.