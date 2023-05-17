Semester exams begin at IKGPTU

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 16

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) semester examinations started from Tuesday. Due to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections, these examinations have started about 20 days late.

On the first day, exams for BTech Civil Engineering (Design of Concrete Structures), Electronics & Communication (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Mechanical Engineering (Traditional Machine), Industrial Engineering etc were conducted successfully. The examination nodal centres were set up in more than 100 colleges across the state. All the observers were given training through online and offline mode. University Registrar Dr SK Misra inspected the examination centers set up in the university.