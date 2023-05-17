Semester exams begin at IKGPTU

Kapurthala, May 16
IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) semester examinations started from Tuesday. Due to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections, these examinations have started about 20 days late.
On the first day, exams for BTech Civil Engineering (Design of Concrete Structures), Electronics & Communication (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Mechanical Engineering (Traditional Machine), Industrial Engineering etc were conducted successfully. The examination nodal centres were set up in more than 100 colleges across the state. All the observers were given training through online and offline mode. University Registrar Dr SK Misra inspected the examination centers set up in the university.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela