Seminar against drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 16

An awareness seminar on drug addiction and its treatment was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with the District Drug Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Hoshiarpur. In this seminar held at ANM Training School, DLSA secretary-cum-CJM Aprajita Joshi was the chief guest while Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Harbans Kaur presided over the event.

Addressing the seminar, CJM Aparajita Joshi spoke on the topic “Punjab legal services against drugs” and shared detailed information about the beneficiaries of free legal services and services available in the campaign against drug addiction. She said joint efforts were needed to protect the society from the evil of drugs. “We have to fight our own fight so that we can save our next generation. Before it is too late, stop your steps, life is very valuable, do not waste it. Saying no drug addiction is the only way to get out of this quagmire”, said Joshi.

DMC Dr Harbans Kaur said drug addiction not only affects the life of a person, but also the whole family. It is a mental illness that can be permanently cured by proper treatment. Efforts were being made at various levels by the Health Department to eliminate drugs from the society.

Dr Sukhpreet highlighted the medicines used for drug addiction, Counsellor Prashant explained the health facilities being provided by the Health Department for drug addiction.

During the seminar, a street play was also presented by the students of ANM School and promised to be a part of the campaign to create a drug-free Punjab’.

During this, Medical Officer Dr Sahildeep Singh, Deputy Mass Media Officer Ramandeep Kaur, Principal Trishala Devi, social activist Dr Sukhpreet, counsellors Sandeep Kumari, advocates Aarti Sharma and Anita Kumari also shared information about the campaign against drugs with students.

