Seminar on ‘Bhagat Singh Ke Sapno Ka Bharat’ organised at Doaba College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Doaba College, Jalandhar, in association with the student council organised a national seminar on “Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ke Sapnon Ka Bharat” here today which was presided over by Bhagat Singh scholar and historian professor Chaman Lal.

A book edited by Chaman Lal and Michael D Yates titled, “The Political Writings of Bhagat Singh” was also released during the seminar.

Doaba College principal Pradeep Bhandari welcomed the guests and highlighted that the opinions of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were required to be passed generation to generation.

He encouraged students by giving an example that when Bhagat Singh was in jail, he read 200 books. He mentioned that we need to take away his thoughts and conviction to his duty.

Keynote speaker and historian Chaman Lal in his address to the students shed light on the life of Bhagat Singh. He shared that the martyr was a great admirer of cinema and books and was wrongly portrayed by the contemporary media. He said there were three factors that made Bhagat Singh the legend— his family legacy, Dwarka Das library and National College, Lahore.

Chaman said at present his 135 writings have been found out of 60 letters and postcards which were written to family, peers and authorities.

Prof (retd) Harish Puri, historian and political scientist joined the seminar online. He appreciated Chaman Lal for releasing the writings in the form of book to the public which were not available before. He also highlighted various important references from the book. He lauded Shaheed Bhagat Singh as great patriot, comrade, activist and an exceptional man of his age. He said Bhagat Singh was against hypocrisy and wrote many documents in jail which included revolutionary agendas.

President Arya Shiksha Mandal and chief guest of the seminar Chandar Mohan hailed historian Chaman Lal for his exemplary contribution to restore the crucial documents and facts related to Bhagat Singh’s legacy. He asserted that what makes Bhagat Singh different from his contemporary revolutionaries was his ideology, literature and fearlessness.

Students Vanshika and Komal sang a patriotic song and a question answer session with the guests was also held. Dr Simran Sidhu, head, PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, thanked all the dignitaries. The seminar was attended by co-ordinators of student council Sonia and Surjeet Kaur along with around 120 students and faculty members.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Doaba #Shaheed Bhagat Singh