Seminar on Drug De-addiction held

A drug de-addiction seminar at Lyallpur Khalsa College.



Jalandhar:

Jalandhar: The NSS wing of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a one-day seminar on drug de-addiction on the campus. The key speakers were Dr Abhayraj Singh, psychiatrist, Civil Hospital, Manohar Singh Bharaj, executive director, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Jalandhar Cantt ACP Babandeep Singh, and social worker Varinder Sharma. Principal Jaseen Kaur welcomed the speakers and said it was our duty to educate the youth about the negative impacts of drugs and how they could stay away from this menace. Dr Singh in a very interactive session explained various drug forms and their impacts on body and social structure.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has been awarded with nine new courses by National Skill Development Corporation, under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and Skill Hub Initiative. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said the new job oriented courses cater to the needs of the media and entertainment, retail, banking and finance, healthcare, beauty and wellness, textile design and apparel technology, tourism and hospitality, IT-ITeS and artificial intelligence and data science sectors.

A graduation ceremony was organised for the students of prep class at DIPS School Urban Estate. Vice-chairperson of DIPS chain Preetinder Kaur, CEO Monica Mandotra, attended the ceremony as the chief guests. She was accompanied by advisor DIPS primary wing Monika Mehta. Principal Meenakshi Mehta welcomed the vice-chairperson and CEO. Degrees were distributed to the students. The students showcased a colourful programmeon the occasion. Various games were organised by the teachers for the parents of students. Principal Meenakshi Mehta said the graduation ceremony was organised to boost the morale of the children going to Class I.

Women Empowerment and Grievance Redressal Cell in collaboration with IIC, DAV College, celebrated thr International Women’s Day. DCP (Headquarters) Vatsala Gupta, was the chief guest. Principal Rajesh Kumar, vice-principal Archana Oberoi, Registrar Kunwar Deepak, Sonika and members of the women cell welcomed the chief guest Vatsala Gupta, IPS. Dr Deepali Handa, convener of the Women Empowerment and Grievance Redressal Cell, also welcomed the chief guest and introduced the vision and the importance of a women oriented cell functioning in the college. Principal Rajesh Kumar in his address emphasised the important role of women in the society.

A graduation ceremony was conducted to felicitate the students of Class KG ll at Cambridge International School to mark the culmination of the session. Principal Harleen Mohanty delivered the welcome note to greet the students and the guests. The students enthralled the audiences with welcome dance. Saraswati vandana by the students was offered to seek blessings. The students also sang the graduation song of the school. Chairman of the school Nitin Kohli and the vice-chairman Deepak Bhatia appreciated the endeavours of the school staff in shaping up the future of the students.

A poster-making competition was organised in which the volunteers of the NSS, Red Ribbon and the students of the Fine Arts Department under the supervision of the Head of the department, Rupali Razdan, participated. NSS officers Manjit Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur and Aatma, participated in the competition. The posters made by the students depicted the contribution of women towards the society. Principal Navjot also addressed the students on the occasion and informed them about the significance of the Women’s day.

In the Inter-College Rifle Shooting Competition organised by Guru Nanak Dev University at the PAP complex, the students of St Soldier Law College secured the first position. College director SC Sharma, sports director RK Pushkarana said around 190 students from 20 colleges had participated in the competition, in which Rahul Chaudhary was the best performer in 10m rifle shooting and secured the first position and in air pistol shooting, student Rubaldeep Singh brought laurels to the institution by securing the runner up position.

The KG wing of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, celebrated the graduation day. To bless the students and encourage them to be great learners, Anupam Kler, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Dr Jashan Bir Aulakh graced the occasion with their presence. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated the students.

Students of MA Fine Arts (Semester-I) from Apeejay College of Fine Arts held eight top positions out of 10 and registered a thumping success in final exams held by Guru Nanak Dev University. Vibhuti Sharma scored 349/400, Nandini 342, Simran 337, Harmanjeet Singh 324, Ambika Aggarwal 315, Neha 313, Ranjana Rana 310, and Dhriti Jain scored 302 marks and secured first, second, third, fourth, sixth, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively. Principal, Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the students.

