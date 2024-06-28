Seminar on International day against drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 27

The Red Cross Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Nawanshahr hosted a seminar today to observe the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’. Chaired by the District Social Security Officer, Rajkiran Kaur, the event followed the guidance of the Secretary, Shivdular Singh Dhillon (ret. IAS) from the Punjab unit of the Indian Red Cross Society.

The chief guest, SHO Nawanshahr Sandeep Kumar, focused on this year’s theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” emphasising the importance of preventative measures. Supported by several local organisations such as Upkar Coordination Society, Nawanshahr and Manukhi Adhikar Jagriti Manch Society, the seminar brought together community leaders and activists.

Kumar highlighted the police’s efforts to combat drug abuse, and he urged the public to report drug dealers via a dedicated hotline. He committed, alongside attendees, to fight the drug menace.

A psychiatrist, Dr Rajan Shastri, spoke about addiction as a mental illness, advocating for medical treatment at government de-addiction centres. He stressed the need to reduce both the supply and demand for drugs through government action and public support.

The director of the project, Chaman Singh, underscored the campaign’s focus on treating drug users with compassion, providing voluntary services, and prioritising prevention.

The event concluded with badges of honour presented to key figures and the Red Cross De-Addiction Centre honouring social service organisations. The attendees included Poonam from the Red Cross Society District SBS Nagar, centre staff, patients, and their families.

