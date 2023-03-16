Seminar organised on consumer rights

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 15

Every year, March 15 is celebrated as the World Consumer Rights Day. Under the sincere counsel of Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa, a seminar was held. Students delivered speeches. The day is celebrated to highlight issues influencing consumers worldwide and to raise awareness about basic consumer rights. Principal Randhawa said that celebrating this day is a chance to demand that consumer rights are respected and protected. She added that being a consumer, it is important for one to know about one’s rights. “This will help you take appropriate steps when you are not satisfied with the service and product you have purchased or even when you feel cheated,” she added.