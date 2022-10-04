Seminar organised on poet Bhai Santokh Singh

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 3

The Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Hoshiarpur, organised a seminar on the life and works of Mahakavi Bhai Santokh Singh at the district library with the support of the Language Department, Hoshiarpur. The president of the Sabha, Madan Veera, presided over the function. Secretary Jaswant Rai welcomed the visiting writers and shared the outline of the programme. Presenting the keynote address about the life and literature of Mahakavi Bhai Santokh Singh, Dr Karamjit Singh said that Bhai Sahib was a great scholar of Brij language, who spent a long time in Kaithal, Haryana, and prepared 14 large volumes of the Gur Pratap Suraj Granth. “In these scriptures, he presented the stories of the Gurus in poetry of about seven thousand verses,” Singh explained.

Dr Madan Veera, in his address, noted that that the Sahitya Sabha plays a vital role in preparing the basis of schooling for new students by creating a dialogue about the literary works of great poets from outside the district.

