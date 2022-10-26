Senior citizen, his sons attacked in Jalandhar; two booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

The city police on Tuesday booked two persons for allegedly attacking a senior citizen and his sons and resorting to hooliganism at Killa Mohalla late Monday night. The accused have been identified as Shivam Chauhan and Arun Sharma.

As per the police, the incident took place outside the house of Rakesh Mahajan in Killa Mohalla. They said the complainant in his complaint had informed that the accused took away the betting money, and when they were stopped, they started creating a ruckus.

The police said, the accused allegedly attacked Rakesh Mahajan’s father and his younger brother with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. They also damaged the two-wheelers and cars parked in the area, besides pointing a gun at them.

There were also reports of firing having taken place at the spot, but the investigation regarding the same is still underway, they added.

Rakesh Mahajan, the complainant, said his father Subhash Mahajan had received serious injuries. He said his father was first attacked with swords, and later the accused threw a brick on him. “The accused were heavily drunk. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area, in which, it could be seen how these persons created ruckus and attacked me and my family,” he added.

He said there were only three persons when the clash broke out, but later Shivam Chauhan on call asked more persons to reach the spot. “There were six to seven persons, and they also fired a bullet into the air,” he added.

The police officials, on the statement given by Rakesh had registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation in the case is underway.