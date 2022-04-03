Senior Cong leaders take part in protest against inflation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

After a thin attendance over its protest on rising prices of fuel and consumables two days ago, the Congress showed a good strength on Saturday as its senior leaders came out to participate in a demonstration organised by the party again on the same issue.

Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, ex-minister Amarjit S Samra, MLAs Pargat Singh and Sukhwinder Kotli, ex-MLAs Rajinder Beri, Sushil Rinku and Chaudhary Surinder Singh, all of whom had abstained from the earlier protest, were in attendance at Congress Bhawan today. They took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The leaders took on the BJP-led Centre for not trying to check inflation which is burning a hole in the pocket of the common man. “The Centre is especially trying to hit Punjab by not even refunding GST”, said the leaders. They attacked the BJP for tinkering with the rules in appointment of top officials in Bhakra Beas Management Board and changing service rules for employees in Chandigarh.

DCC chief (urban) Balraj Thakur and DCC chief (rural) Darshan S Tahli said the party’s demonstration would continue over all issues affecting common people.